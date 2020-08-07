Half Year 2020 StarHub Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Amelia Lee - StarHub Ltd - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us this morning for StarHub's 2Q and First Half 2020 Results Update Call.



With me this morning, we have our Chief Executive, Peter K.; CFO, Dennis Chia; Head of Enterprise, Charlie Chan; Head of Consumer, Johan Buse; and our CTO, Chong Siew Loong. Our senior management will bring us through a quick presentation on results highlights and 5G plans before we open the floor to questions.



Peter, over to you, please.



Peter Kaliaropoulos - StarHub Ltd - CEO



Thank you, Amelia, and a very good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your interest in our results this quarter.



We will focus the presentation on 3 themes: the results and highlights for quarter 2 and the first half, then we'll share with you some of the preparation and the investment for 5G, and then we'll offer you guidance and an outlook for the rest of the year.



Allow me to cover some of the material in the presentation, although I will not go slide by slide. If we