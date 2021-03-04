Mar 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Cora Maeve McCallum - Spire Healthcare Group plc - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Spire Healthcare's 2020 Full Year Results presentation. We're just going to pause for a moment for all the attendees to join. Well, it's 9:00, so I think we'll begin. (Operator Instructions)



So I'd like to hand over to Justin Ash, CEO, to start the presentation.



Justin J. Ash - Spire Healthcare Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Cora. I've managed to unmute myself. It's a Zoom classic. Good morning, everybody. I hope you can hear me, and thank you for joining us at our full year results presentation. On Zoom again, I'm afraid, I do very much hope that soon we will meet in person. However, I think we all know the drill now. But if you do have any difficulties, please send an e-mail to Laura Young.



This morning, I'm going to provide an introduction and reflections on both our performance and the wider market in 2020 and early 2021 and our plans for delivery this year before asking Jitesh Sodha, our CFO, to present the financial results.