Mar 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Cora Maeve McCallum - Spire Healthcare Group plc - Head of IR
Good morning, and welcome to Spire Healthcare's 2020 Full Year Results presentation. We're just going to pause for a moment for all the attendees to join. Well, it's 9:00, so I think we'll begin. (Operator Instructions)
So I'd like to hand over to Justin Ash, CEO, to start the presentation.
Justin J. Ash - Spire Healthcare Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Cora. I've managed to unmute myself. It's a Zoom classic. Good morning, everybody. I hope you can hear me, and thank you for joining us at our full year results presentation. On Zoom again, I'm afraid, I do very much hope that soon we will meet in person. However, I think we all know the drill now. But if you do have any difficulties, please send an e-mail to Laura Young.
This morning, I'm going to provide an introduction and reflections on both our performance and the wider market in 2020 and early 2021 and our plans for delivery this year before asking Jitesh Sodha, our CFO, to present the financial results.
Full Year 2020 Spire Healthcare Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...