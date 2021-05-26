May 26, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Kelly Hibbins - Ramsay Health Care Limited - Group Head of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call and webcast at such short notice. On the call today, we have our Managing Director and sorry. Craig McNally; our group CFO, Martyn Roberts; and our U.K. sorry. Andy Jones.
Slide 2 shows our disclaimer, and Slide 3 sets out the agenda for this afternoon. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand the call over to Craig.
Craig Ralph McNally - Ramsay Health Care Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thanks, Kelly. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I'm really delighted that today, we announced that we've reached an agreement with the Board of Spire Healthcare Plc on the terms of a recommended all cash offer of 240p per share to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Spire, by way of a scheme of arrangement.
As you may know, Spire is a leading independent hospital group in the U.K., providing best-in-class health care through 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.
