Sep 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Corfield - Spire Healthcare Group plc - Chief Commercial Officer



Good morning. My name is Peter Corfield. I'm Chief Commercial Officer. Welcome to the presentation of our results for the half year ending 30th of June 2023. This morning's event is a hybrid one again, and a warm welcome to those of you joining on Zoom. (Operator Instructions) Before we start this morning, we'd like to share our 2 new TV ads. These focus on our key driver that we've identified within our research amongst our target audience. Speed of access to high-quality care, so you can get back to the things you love most. These are part of a multimedia campaign that target both Self-pay and PMI while also supporting the attraction of new colleagues to our business. I hope you like them.



(presentation)



Justinian Joseph Ash - Spire Healthcare Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



So welcome. Thank you for joining us. And that was our new advertising campaign that we're very excited about. More on that later. I'm really delighted to be announcing a strong set of results for