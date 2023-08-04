Q2 2023 Scanfil Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Pasi Hiedanpaa - Scanfil Oyj - Director, IR & Communications



Good morning. I think that it's time to start. It's 10:00 AM Finnish time. Good morning and welcome to Scanfil's Q2 and first half-year results presentation. My name is Pasi Hiedanpaa, I am the Investor Relations and Communications Director at Scanfil.



Results will be presented by Scanfil's CEO, Petteri Jokitalo. This will be also his last time for stepping down after a 15-year career at Scanfil, which is 10 years or over 10 years as the CEO of Scanfil. (Conference Instructions) Also note that the meeting will be recorded and it will be available on the company's website later today.



And then, Petteri, please go ahead.



Petteri Jokitalo - Scanfil Oyj - CEO



Thank you, Pasi. And good morning, everyone, and also welcome from your side to Scanfil Q2 '23 result call. As I understand, the presentation is now visible for you. Pasi, can you confirm?



Pasi Hiedanpaa - Scanfil Oyj - Director, IR & Communications



Yes. Yes, it is.



