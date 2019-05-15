Sigma Healthcare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Brian Jamieson - Sigma Healthcare Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Brian Jamieson, and as Chairman of the Board of Sigma Healthcare Limited, I would like to welcome you to today's meeting. This meeting is also webcast, so I welcome everyone listening online. All presentations and a recording of today's event are available on our website.



As it is past the appointed time and a quorum is present, I formally declare open the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Sigma. Before I proceed, I would ask everyone to ensure their phones are turned off or on silent.



Firstly, I would like to introduce the members of the Sigma board and management who are on stage. Starting from your left, Mr. David Manuel, who is also a member of our People and Remuneration Committee, and he is up for reelection today; Kate Spargo, who is a member of the Risk Management and Audit Committee meeting -- Committee; David Bayes, who is Chairman of the People and Remuneration Committee and a member of the Risk Management and Audit Committee; Christine Bartlett, who is a member of