Sep 10, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 10, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Mark Hooper
Sigma Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* David Andrew Stanton
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Gretel Janu
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Megan J. Kirby-Lewis
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate
* Philip Pepe
Blue Ocean Equities Pty Ltd, Research Division - Senior Industrials Analyst
* Saul Hadassin
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director & Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sigma Healthcare Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker
Half Year 2021 Sigma Healthcare Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 10, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...