Sep 10, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 10, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Mark Hooper

Sigma Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* David Andrew Stanton

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Gretel Janu

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Megan J. Kirby-Lewis

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate

* Philip Pepe

Blue Ocean Equities Pty Ltd, Research Division - Senior Industrials Analyst

* Saul Hadassin

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director & Research Analyst



=====================

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sigma Healthcare Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker