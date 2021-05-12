Sigma Healthcare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Raymond Mark Gunston - Sigma Healthcare Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Ray Gunston, and as Chairman of the Board of Sigma Healthcare Limited, I would like to welcome you to today's meeting, which is being held online only. Circumstances impacted our intention to hold a face-to-face AGM. However, this is something we will again review next year.



I wish to begin by acknowledging the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nations, the traditional owners of the land on which we are gathered today. We pay our respects to the local people for allowing us to have our gathering on their land and to their elders, past, present and future.



As it is past the appointed time, I formally declare the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Sigma open. All presentations and recording of today's event will be available on our website for later viewing. Online participation constitutes shareholders being present at the Annual General Meeting for all purposes.



Details about how shareholders can participate have been set out in the notice of meeting and online virtual