Sigma Healthcare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sigma Healthcare Limited Annual General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Ray Gunston, Chairman. Please go ahead.



Raymond Gunston -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Ray Gunston, and as Chairman of the Board of Sigma Healthcare Limited, I would like to welcome you to today's AGM meeting, which is being held online. I wish to begin by acknowledging the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nations, the traditional custodians of the land on which the Board is gathered today. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which you all work today and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people participating in this meeting. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



I formally declare the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Sigma Healthcare open. All presentations and a recording of today's event will be available on our website for later viewing. Online participation constitutes shareholders being present at the Annual General Meeting for