Sigma Healthcare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Michael Sammells - Sigma Healthcare Limited - Independent Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Michael Sammells, and as Chairman of the Board of Sigma Healthcare Limited, I would like to welcome you to today's AGM meeting. Could I respectfully request if you have phones on you, could you either have them turned off or held to silent for the duration of the meeting? Thank you.



I wish to begin by acknowledging the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nations, the traditional custodians of the land on where we are gathered today. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. I formally declare the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Sigma Healthcare open.



All presentations and a recording of today's event will be available on our website for later viewing. I will just start by saying that it's nice to be able to again hold an in-person meeting.



Voting in today's meeting will be conducted by a poll. All polls remain open until the conclusion of today's meeting. As we move through the items of business, I will respond to questions from shareholders and proxies.



