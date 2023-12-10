Dec 10, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Michael Sammells - Sigma Healthcare Ltd - Non-Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this webinar to discuss the proposed merger of Sigma Healthcare and Chemist Warehouse Group and Sigma's $400 million entitlement offer. I am Michael Sammells, the Chairman of Sigma Healthcare.



Before I begin, I wish to acknowledge the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin nation and acknowledge them as the traditional custodians of the land on which we make today. I pay my respects to their elders past, present, and emerging.



I'm joined here today by Vikesh Ramsunder, the CEO and Managing Director; and Sigma's CFO, Mark Conway. I'm also joined by the team from Chemist Warehouse in Jack Gance, Co-Founder and Chairman; Mario Verrocchi, the Co-Founder, CEO, and Managing Director; Damien Gance, the