Q1 2019 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Michael Jolliffe, Chairman of StealthGas. Please go ahead.



Michael Gordon Jolliffe - StealthGas Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. This is Michael Jolliffe, the Board Chairman of StealthGas. And with me today is our CEO, Harry Vafias; and our Finance Officer, Fenia Sakellaris, who will discuss our financial performance at a later stage of our call.



Before we commence our presentation, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking statements, which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance. At this stage, if you could all take a moment to read our disclaimer on Slide 2 of this presentation.