Q3 2019 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the StealthGas Third Quarter and 9 Months Financial Operating Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, 21st of November 2019.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to first speaker today, Mr. Michael Jolliffe, the Chairman of StealthGas. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Gordon Jolliffe - StealthGas Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much, indeed. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.



This is Michael Jolliffe, the Board Chairman of StealthGas. And with me on the call is our CEO, Harry Vafias; and our Finance Officer, Fenia Sakellaris, who will later on discuss our financial performance.



Before we commence our presentation, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking statements, which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance. At