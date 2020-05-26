May 26, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the StealthGas First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that the call is being recorded today on Tuesday, the 26th of May 2020. And I should now hand over to your host, Michael Jolliffe. Please go ahead.
Michael Gordon Jolliffe - StealthGas Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast. This is Michael Jolliffe, the Board Chairman of StealthGas. And with me on the call is our Chief Executive Officer, Harry Vafias; and our Finance Officer, Fenia Sakellaris, who will later on discuss our financial performance.
Before we commence our presentation, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking statements, which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance. At this stage, if you could all take a moment to read our disclaimer on Slide 2 of this presentation.
Risks are further disclosed in StealthGas filing
Q1 2020 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 26, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...