Q3 2020 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Harry N. Vafias - StealthGas Inc. - President, CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter, 9 months 2020 earnings conference call. This is Harry Vafias, the CEO of StealthGas, and with me on the call is Mr. Fenia Sakellaris, our Finance officer.



Before we commence our presentation, I'd like to remind you that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements, which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance.



At this stage, if you could all take a moment to read the disclaimer on Slide 2 of this presentation. Risks are further disclosed in StealthGas filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.