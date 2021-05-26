Q1 2021 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Michael Jolliffe, the Board Chairman of StealthGas.



Michael Gordon Jolliffe - StealthGas Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. I'm Michael Jolliffe, the Board Chairman of StealthGas. And with me on our call today is Harry Vafias, the CEO of StealthGas; along with our Finance Officer, Fenia Sakellaris.



Before we commence our presentation, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking statements, which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance.



At this stage, if you could all take a moment to read our disclaimer on