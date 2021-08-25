Q2 2021 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the StealthGas Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you the call is recorded today, Wednesday, 25th of August, 2021.



I would now like to hand over to Mr. Harry Vafias, CEO, StealthGas. Please go ahead, sir.



Harry N. Vafias - StealthGas Inc. - President, CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter '21 earnings conference call and webcast. This is Harry Vafias, the CEO of StealthGas, and joining me on our call today is our Finance Officer, Mrs. Sakellaris.



Before we commence our presentation, I'd like to remind you that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance. At this stage, if you could all take a moment to read our disclaimer on Slide 2 of this presentation. The risks are further disclosed in StealthGas' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. I would also like to point out that all amounts quoted,