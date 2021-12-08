Q3 2021 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Michael Gordon Jolliffe - StealthGas Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much. This is Michael Jolliffe, the Board Chairman of StealthGas. Joining me on our call today is our CEO, Harry Vafias; and our Finance Officer, Fenia Sakellaris.



Before we commence our presentation, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking statements, which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance. At this stage, you could all take a moment to read our disclaimer on Slide 2 of this presentation. Risks are further disclosed in StealthGas filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. I would also like to point out that all amounts quoted, unless otherwise clarified, are