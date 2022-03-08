Q4 2021 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Harry N. Vafias - StealthGas Inc. - President, CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter and 12 Months 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. This is Harry Vafias, the CEO of StealthGas. Joining me on the call today is our Finance Officer, Ms. Sakellaris.



Before we commence our presentation, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking statements, which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Risks are further disclosed in StealthGas' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



I would also like to point out that all amounts quoted, unless otherwise clarified, are implicitly stated in U.S. dollars. Today