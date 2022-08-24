Q2 2022 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the StealthGas Q2 2020 Results Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand over to your first speaker, Mr. Harry Vafias, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Harry N. Vafias - StealthGas Inc. - President, CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. This Harry Vafias, the CEO and joining me on our call today is Mr. Sistovaris, who is handling our Investor Relations to discuss the financial aspects.



Before we commence our presentation, I would like to remind you that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance. At this stage, if you could all take a moment to read the disclaimer on Slide 2 of the presentation. Risks are further disclosed in StealthGas filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. I would also like to point out that all amounts quoted,