Q3 2022 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the StealthGas Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to our speaker today, Michael Jolliffe. Please go ahead.



Michael Gordon Jolliffe - StealthGas Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter and 9 months 2022 earnings conference call and webcast. This is Michael Jolliffe, Chairman of the Board of Directors. And joining me on our call today is Harry Vafias, our Chief Executive, to discuss markets and company outlook; and Konstantinos Sistovaris, Investor Relations, to discuss the financial aspects.



Before we commence our presentation, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking statements, which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance. At this stage, if you could all take a moment to read our disclaimer on Slide 2 of this presentation. Risks