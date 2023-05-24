Q1 2023 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Harry N. Vafias - StealthGas Inc. - President, CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call and webcast. This is Harry Vafias, CEO of StealthGas, to discuss market and company outlook. And with me is Mr. Sistovaris, handling Investor Relations, to discuss the financial aspects.



Before we commence the presentation, I'd like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking statements, which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance. At this stage, if you could all take a moment to read our disclaimer on Slide 2 of the presentation. The risks are further disclosed in the StealthGas' filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. I would also like