Q3 2023 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Jolliffe - StealthGas Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings conference Call and webcast. I'm Michael Jolliffe, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and joining me on our call today is Harry Vafias, our CEO to discuss market and company outlook, and Konstantinos Sistovaris handling Investor Relations to discuss the financial aspects.



Before we commence our presentation, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking statements, which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance.



Risks are further disclosed in StealthGas filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Today, we released our results for the third quarter 2023 announcing the second-best quarterly profit ever and best ever nine-month results still