Jun 14, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the SThree Q2 Trading Statement. (Operator Instructions) Just a reminder, this is being recorded.
So today, I'm pleased to present Mark Dorman, CEO; and Alex Smith, CFO. Please begin.
Mark Dorman - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to my first SThree trading update call. With me I have Alex Smith, our CFO. We'll start with a summary, and then I'll take your -- then we'll take your questions.
Well, so I know many of you. I haven't yet had a chance to meet everyone on the call, so I wanted to take this opportunity to provide some background, which I think is important.
SThree is a fantastic business and has become more and more apparent to me in my first few months with the group, and it's really reinforced the 3 core reasons that initially attracted me to this role.
Firstly, our purpose: bringing skilled people together to build the future. We have a positive impact on people's lives by being part of their career progression. And we also provide
Half Year 2019 SThree PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Jun 14, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...