Half Year 2019 SThree PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the SThree half year Results. (Operator Instructions) We'll now hand the call over to your speakers, Mark Dorman, CEO; and Alex Smith, CFO. Please begin.
Mark Dorman - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director
Hi there. Good morning, everyone, and I'm pleased to welcome you to our first half results for 2019 for SThree, and my first as CEO of SThree. I'm incredibly excited to be here and particularly, the opportunities ahead for us at SThree.
As you can see, we're a large global company focused on STEM and focused on Contract. And given the scale that we have and our geographic dispersion, we have a really great global platform for long-term sustainable growth moving forward. And I'll talk about that a little bit later on our strategy. But first of all, I'm going to hand over to Alex Smith, our CFO. He's going to talk us through our numbers and our performance in the first half of the year. Alex?
Alex Smith - SThree plc - CFO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, Mark.
Jul 22, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
