Q3 2019 SThree PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Sep 13, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the SThree Q3 update. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this is being recorded. So today, I'm pleased to present Mark Dorman, CEO; and Alex Smith, CFO. Please begin.



Mark Dorman - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. And good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our Q3 call. With me, I have Alex Smith, our CFO.



First, we'll start with a summary, and then we'll take your questions.



Since we last spoke in the summer, global political and macroeconomic uncertainties have only increased and no company is immune from this. As a global company with the majority of our net fees coming from international markets, we monitor these impacts very carefully. But our focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, our contract focus on flexible working and our geographic diversity has given us the confidence in our ability to grow, and this was demonstrated again by our Q3 results.



We delivered a good performance in the quarter with net fees up 6% on an adjusted