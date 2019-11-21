SThree PLC Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Mark Dorman - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone, to SThree's Capital Markets Day or probably, Capital Markets afternoon would be more accurate as to where we are. Welcome to you all. The team and I are incredibly excited to share with you the plans for our business today. And we've got a great set of presenters coming up. If we do our job well today, hopefully, you'll see SThree in a slightly different light. You'll learn a little bit about the markets we serve and a lot about the opportunity that we see ahead of us.



I've been CEO now for just over 8 months, and incredibly privileged to be the CEO of SThree. Joining me, I have 5 other presenters. So I come with that new lens of coming from the outside. But I have Alex Smith, our CFO, who, some of you, if not all of you know; Dave Rees, our Chief Sales Officer; and then 3 leaders of our regional businesses, Kurt Schreurs, Timo Lehne and Morgan Kavanagh. And between them or combined, they have over 85 years of experience in the recruitment market. So I feel privileged at SThree, we have a bit of a best of both worlds in