Q4 2019 SThree PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Dec 12, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the SThree Q4 Trading Update Call.



(Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I am pleased to present Mark Dorman, CEO; and Alex Smith, CFO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Mark Dorman - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you, Sandra. Welcome, everyone, to our 2019 full year trading update. With me is Alex, our CFO.



It was great to see everyone last month when we did our Capital Markets Day. And just to reiterate: We are excited that we are truly a unique business as the only pure-play STEM specialist focusing on science, technology, engineering, mathematics roles in the marketplace.



As far as performance in Q4. We've got continued good progress year-on-year and growth is materially ahead of the wider market. Q4 has delivered in line with expectations. And in terms of our financial composition, Q4 is our single biggest quarter. And in terms of performance, our net fees for full year were up by 5%, driven by our international