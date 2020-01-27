Full Year 2019 SThree PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Okay. We good? Okay. Well, welcome, everyone, to SThree's full year update, the results for the year ended 30th November 2019. So I'm Mark Dorman, CEO of SThree, and I'm joined today with Alex Smith, our CFO. So today, we'll go through our results and give you a good update.



So I thought I'd start, first of all, with a little reminder about SThree, so who we are. We're all about STEM, so Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, which means -- for us it means we're focused on Life Sciences, Technology, Energy and Engineering, Banking & Finance. We're 33 years young as an organization, and we're about 3,200 people globally.



You can see in our full year '19 results, we've grown to GBP 1.35 billion in revenue, our net fees are GBP 342 million and our operating profit is GBP 60 million, with operating cash flow at 91%. And below there, you can see our 2013 to 2019 annual growth rate, so impressive consolidated growth over that period.



