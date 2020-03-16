Q1 2020 SThree PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello. And welcome to the SThree Q1 Trading Update. (Operator Instructions)



And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present Mark Dorman, CEO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Mark Dorman - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. And welcome to SThree's Q1 Trading Update. And today, I'm joined with Alex Smith, our CFO. We'll do an update and then we'll do some questions at the end.



First off, I should talk about novel coronavirus COVID-19. We'll talk more about this after Alex takes us through the numbers, but here are a few initial thoughts. First and foremost, this is a global public health crisis, and we should all remember that the human cost of this is the one that we should be primarily concerned about. As I'm sure you all have seen and experienced, this is a rapidly changing situation that varies widely across the globe and impacted directly by national government action. It will be difficult, therefore, to predict the impact on business.



That being said,