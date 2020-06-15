Q2 2020 SThree PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the SThree Q2 Trading Update. I'll shortly be handing you over to Mark Dorman and Alex Smith, who will take you through today's presentation, and there'll be an opportunity for Q&A later in the call.



But now over to Mark Dorman. Please begin.



Mark Dorman - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Hugh, and welcome, everyone. Good morning to SThree's half year trading update for the half year from December '19 to May 2020.



It would be fair to say that currently we're in the most unusual of times, and so we thought it would be appropriate to take a slightly different approach to update you, hopefully to give you some more clarity about how we're approaching the current situation, our performance and how we are seeing things develop. And so we'll take today's update in 4 sections.



First off, I'll give you some context and I'll share some thoughts about how SThree and the management team are approaching the current environment. And secondly, Alex will walk you through some performance on our numbers