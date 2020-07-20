Half Year 2020 SThree PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Dorman - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone, to SThree's half year results presentation. I'm joined by Alex and so today, I'll take you through a little bit of an update of where we are. Alex will take us through the numbers on performance and then hand back to me as we look at our strategy and outlook before we get to some questions.



So as you all know hopefully by now as I tell you all the time, that we at SThree sit at the center of 2 long-term secular trends: that of STEM talent and of flexible working. And our purpose of bringing skilled people together to build the future in the current environment has never felt more relevant, and our strategy has never been more right as many of the trends that we're seeing as a result of the current environment being accelerated by the global pandemic. And so SThree is sitting at the center of those 2 secular trends combined with our global footprint makes us a unique company. We're unique in as much as we are the only global pure-play STEM specialist and we're focused on maximizing the opportunities that arise from that and