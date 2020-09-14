Q3 2020 SThree PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Thanks, Tamsen. Good morning all, and welcome to SThree's Q3 trading update for the period 1st June 2020 to the 31st of August 2020. I'm joined with by -- with Alex Smith, and we'll talk about our performance in the period. We'll also give you an update on the sentiments that we're seeing from our customers. And then following that, we'll open up for questions. But without further ado, why don't we get started?



So first off, an overview of Q3. We had a resilient performance and the performance ahead of our initial management expectations. But I think it's worth being in mind to go back to where we are in the current environment. And at the bottom there, you'll see the 3 phases that we shared with you over our last trading update, and to give you an idea of how we see the pandemic play out.



