Q4 2020 SThree PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Dec 14, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Dorman - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, thank you, Tamsin, and good morning, good afternoon, good evening, everyone, depending on where you are in the world as we go through SThree's full year 2020 update.



What I'd like to do today is I'll give a brief overview of the year, and then I'll hand over to Alex, who will give us the numbers in detail, and then we'll also give you an update on our sentiment survey that we do with many of our clients as we got much closer to them in very different circumstances in 2020 than we have done in previous years.



But first off, an overview of 2020. And what an extraordinary year 2020 has been for all of us in the way in which it is rolled out, certainly not what we expected when we started back this time last year for SThree.



We came into the first quarter focused on our reinvigorated