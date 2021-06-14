Q2 2021 SThree PLC Trading Update Call Transcript

Jun 14, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Mark Dorman - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, [Tamsin], and welcome, everyone, to the SThree Half Year 2021 Trading Update. We've a bit to get through, so we'll get on to that as quickly as possible, but I thought it'd be good just to lay out what we'll be doing this morning.



And as you all have seen from our announcement earlier this morning, I'm very pleased and excited to say that we've announced the appointment of Andrew Beach, who will be our new CFO, who will be taking over from Alex Smith. Big shoes to fill from Alex, who's been our (inaudible) CFO for the last 13 years, a terrific career.



And again, I just want to say thank you to Alex for all his support for SThree and his support to me personally in joining SThree. And why don't -- and we've got a bit of good news to