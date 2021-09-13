Q3 2021 SThree PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Sep 13, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



This webinar is being recorded. I now hand over to Mark Dorman, CEO and Andrew Beach, CFO. .



Mark Dorman - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks. Welcome, everyone, to SThree's Q3 2021 trading update. And as Tamzen said, I'm joined with our CFO, Andy Beach, who will be taking us through the numbers shortly. But what I thought I'd do is do a quick summary of our Q3 performance, which as it says on the top of the slide here, another strong quarter for the group, and a great momentum in our performance from the start of the year and all of the hard work of all of our people continues into the third quarter.



Clearly, great execution of our strategy. We're positioned, and if you recall, at the center of 2 long-term secular trends, that of the need of great STEM talent and the move towards more flexible working combined with strength that continuing in the staffing market in our key markets.



A reminder, however, that our people have had to operate in the continuation of what we are calling our ongoing management phase of our COVID-19