Full Year 2021 SThree PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

I now hand over to Timo Lehne, Interim CEO; and Andrew Beach, CFO. Timo, over to you.



Timo Lehne - SThree plc - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining this call. For those of you that don't know me, my name is Timo Lehne, and I'm the Interim CEO of SThree plc. Until very recently, I was running our DACH region. And over the recent years, I was part of the senior leadership team here at SThree. With me today in the studio is Andrew Beach, our CFO, who many of you will know already.



Before we go into the presentation, I wanted to take the opportunity to introduce myself and my background with the company. I'm a German national as a major. I studied business management in the Netherlands before joined SThree in our business in Munich. At that time, I was one of our first ever employees in the DACH region. In 2008, I was