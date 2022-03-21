Q1 2022 SThree PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

I now hand over to Timo Lehne, Interim CEO; and Andrew Beach, CFO. Timo, over to you.



Timo Lehne - SThree plc - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SThree's first trading update of 2022. Thank you for joining us today. I'm here with our CFO, Andy Beach, who will take us through the numbers in detail shortly. Hi, Andy.



Andrew William Beach - SThree plc - CFO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone.



Timo Lehne - SThree plc - Interim CEO & Executive Director



But before I go into our financial progress, I want to acknowledge the crisis in Ukraine.



We have extended our support both as a group and have champions, individuals, who wish to do so, too. From an operating and financial perspective, our business has minimal exposure