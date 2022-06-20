Q2 2022 SThree PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SThree's Q2 trading update, and thank you for joining us. I'm here with our CFO, Andy Beach, who will take us through the numbers in a moment.



In particular, the importance of science, technology and engineering talent, which is at the heart of what we do, sees the continuous increasing demand within the global economy. This also came clearly through when in May world leaders [Matt Endeavors] at the World Economic Forum, discussing at length the challenges of climate change, food production and reliable energy supply. The topic of the increased challenge around the future of work and in particular around the increased pressure of labor shortage was another key theme of the event. Topics like gender inequality, what the future of work looks like, and how we must adapt to an increasingly digital future have supported the overall discussion. These topics are the global agenda and each and everyone will ultimately require the efforts of people with STEM skills in order to effect change. This is our area of