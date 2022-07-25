Half Year 2022 SThree PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. My name is Timo Lehne, and I'm very happy to be here today. Thank you for joining us today for our interim results presentation. Andy Beach, our CFO, is here with me today. And together, we will be walking you through the half year numbers, our strategic progress and taking a little on outlook.



Welcome, Andy.



Andrew William Beach - SThree plc - CFO & Executive Director



Hi, Timo, and good morning, everyone.



Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



So before we get into the main body of the deck, I first just wanted to remind you of SThree's position in the market, a position which is unique. We are purely focused on STEM talent, meaning those people with skills in science, technology, engineering or mathematics, and have been for over 36 years. We place people into STEM roles every day. And in the first half alone, we placed over 10,400 specialists into new positions. We are the only global STEM