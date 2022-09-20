Q3 2022 SThree PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Sep 20, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SThree's Q3 trading update. Thank you for joining us today. I'm here with our CFO, Andy Beach, who will take us through the numbers in a moment.



Despite the rising macroeconomic uncertainties, we are confident about our strategy and the position of SThree as the only global pure-play STEM talent provider. The continued execution of our strategy has delivered once again an excellent quarter of growth. Net fees in Q3 were up 19% year-on-year, and as mentioned in today's announcement, this is particularly pleasing given this is against a very strong comparative period. Given this exceptional performance, together with contract order visibility, we now expect the profit before tax for the 12 months to 30 November 2022 will be at least 7% ahead of current market consensus. This growth reflects a good performance across all key regions and STEM disciplines.



In line with our strategic focus on flexible talent, our contract business was up 21% year-on-year, the sixth quarter in a row of double-digit