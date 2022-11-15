SThree PLC Special Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hi. I'm Timo Lehne, CEO of SThree, and I'm joined today by Andrew Beach, our CFO.



Andrew William Beach - SThree plc - CFO & Executive Director



Hi, everyone.



Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



We are delighted to bring you this investor briefing, the first of the series we will be hosting over the next few months. Today, we're focusing on our path to growth. So let's get going.



So turning to Slide 3. We are SThree. We are the global STEM-specialist talent partner, and we are unique. We are proud pioneers specializing in STEM before anyone else. We have led our industry for nearly 40 years. Our well-established strategy is positioned at the center of two long-term trends, STEM and Flexible Talent.



Today, we will show you how our STEM focus underpins our resilient model and how our analytical approach means we are well positioned to fulfill