Q4 2022 SThree PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Dec 14, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SThree's Financial Year 2022 Trading Update. Thank you for joining us today. I'm here, as usual, with our CFO, Andy Beach, who will take us through the numbers in a moment.



We have delivered an exceptional performance throughout the year, materially ahead of initial expectations, with full year net fee growth of 19% year-on-year. In line with our strategic focus on flexible talent, our Contract business grew 23%, with perm showing a 6% increase. This growth reflects the strong performance across our key markets and STEM disciplines.



Our group's STEM expertise and broad networks mean we can deliver quality and speed for both our clients and candidates. In doing so, we deliver our purpose of bringing skilled people together to build the future, which underpins our vision to be the #1 STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. After my first year as CEO, it is clear that our well-established strategy focused on STEM and flexible talent puts us in a unique position to win. And over the last 12