SThree PLC Investor Briefing Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / NTS GMT

Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello. Welcome, everyone. My name is Timo Lehne. I'm the CEO of SThree, and I'm joined today by 2 wonderful gentlemen: number one, Andrew Beach, our CFO.



Andrew William Beach - SThree plc - CFO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone.



Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



And by Nick Folkes, our CTO.



Nick Folkes - SThree plc - Chief Technology & Information Officer



Hey, everyone.



Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



And yes, as you're aware, we're doing now these investor ratings, and it's our second round. And today, we're going to talk about our technology improvement program. So let's go.



We are SThree. We are the global STEM specialist talent partner, and we are unique. We are proud pioneers specializing in STEM before anyone else, and we have led our industry for nearly 40 years. Our well-established strategy focused