Jan 30, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our full year results briefing. I'm joined by Andy Beach, our CFO.
Andrew William Beach - SThree plc - CFO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone.
Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director
Yes. And once again, together, we will be walking you through the full year numbers, our strategic progress and our progress against our 2024 ambitions. This will cover our technology improvement program and the benefits we expect to realize. As a result, we will focus this morning session on the FY 2022 results. You will have seen this slide before, but it's important to reiterate who we are and our unique position in the market. At SThree, we are the global STEM-specialist talent partner. We are purely focused on placing skilled STEM talent by offering flexible solutions to our clients through a network of highly specialized brands. We do this in chosen niche markets where there's high
Full Year 2022 SThree PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 30, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...