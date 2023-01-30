Full Year 2022 SThree PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our full year results briefing. I'm joined by Andy Beach, our CFO.



Andrew William Beach - SThree plc - CFO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone.



Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Yes. And once again, together, we will be walking you through the full year numbers, our strategic progress and our progress against our 2024 ambitions. This will cover our technology improvement program and the benefits we expect to realize. As a result, we will focus this morning session on the FY 2022 results. You will have seen this slide before, but it's important to reiterate who we are and our unique position in the market. At SThree, we are the global STEM-specialist talent partner. We are purely focused on placing skilled STEM talent by offering flexible solutions to our clients through a network of highly specialized brands. We do this in chosen niche markets where there's high