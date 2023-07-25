Half Year 2023 SThree PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome. Thank you for joining us today for our half year results briefing. I'm joined by Andrew Beach, our CFO.



Andrew William Beach - SThree plc - CFO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone.



Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Together, we will be walking you through the half year numbers, our strategic progress and talking a little on outlook. As a reminder of who we are. We are the only global STEM specialist talent partner, which is a unique offering in the market. We are purely focused on STEM talent, meaning those people with skills in science, technology, engineering or mathematics and have been for nearly 40 years. We place people into STEM roles every day, including engineers to build wind turbines and data scientists to help businesses harness technologies.



As many of you know, our well-established strategy is positioned at the center of 2 long-term trends, STEM and flexible challenge. You can see