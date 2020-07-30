Q2 2020 Sberbank Rossii PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Anastasia E. Belyanina - Sberbank of Russia - Head of IR



Thanks again for joining our call, which is focused on our second quarter results 2020. I hope you are all safe and sound. And even though the market is so uncertain and unpredictable, we hope that our results didn't disappoint you.



So let me briefly introduce our speakers of today's call, we have our Chief Financial Officer, Alexandra Buriko with us; and our Chief Risk Officer, Dzhangir Dzahngirov.



Thank you very much,