Half Year 2019 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. I'm Manuel Manrique, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman for Sacyr. I'm accompanied as usual by Mr. Carlos Mijangos, the company's CFO. Thank you very much, dear analysts, media representatives, investors for attending this presentation of results relating to the first half of 2019 of Sacyr. We would like to thank those who are connected at the other end of the Atlantic.



Before we start discussing the results for the first half of 2019, I would like to highlight the consistency and softness of such results. Based on this report, we have already reported 6 consecutive months in which we have shown the consistency of our strategy, the growth of our profitability and revenue, reporting 2-digit increases and the softness of our business plan, but focusing on activities and markets that provide us with safety.



Such consistency enables us to advance quarter-on-quarter in building this great company with an even more concession-oriented profile. We have been talking about this profile since 2015 due to the configuration of our balance sheet and our cash flow, which are both