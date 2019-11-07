Q3 2019 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon. I am Manuel Manrique, CEO and Chairman of Sacyr. I am accompanied, as usual, at this presentation, Mr. Carlos Mijangos, who is the company's CFO. Thank you very much for attending, analysts and media representatives and investors. Thank you for attending this 2019 9 month results presentation.



First of all, I would like to express the consistency of trends and recurrence of our results, results that we are presenting today. Based on this report, we have reported 7 consecutive quarters of growth in terms of profitability and revenue at a 2-digit pace, thanks to the determination in fulfilling our business plan, which is focused on the concession activity and on those markets where we feel more certainty.



As you can see, and we shall discuss during the presentation, Sacyr has been able to consolidate its high concession profile, and is supported by the international financial sector. In 2019, we will be closing near EUR 4 billion in terms of financing of concession projects in Chile, Colombia,