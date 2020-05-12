Q1 2020 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & MD



Good morning. I'm Manuel Manrique, Chairman and CEO of Sacyr. I'm accompanied at this presentation as usual by Mr. Carlos Mijangos, the company's CFO. Thank you very much for attending, dear analysts, media representatives and investors. Thank you for attending the Sacyr Q1 2020 results presentation.



First of all, I would like to convey my condolences to the families that lost some of their beloved ones due to coronavirus in the past weeks. This pandemic has had a toll on thousands of live and life is the most important treasure we have, something that we should take care of and preserve. I would also like to encourage those who are still hospitalized and convalescent. And I would like to express my best wishes for the prompt recovery.



At Sacyr, we are doing our best in order to look after those that we service in 30 countries as well as taking care of our employees by taking all the necessary safety measures within our reach. The gradual return to normality would also be done through all the precautions required